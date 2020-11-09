BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $421,000.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

