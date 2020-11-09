PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPL were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

