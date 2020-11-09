D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $206.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

