Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $170.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $174.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

