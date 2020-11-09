D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 123.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,818 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

