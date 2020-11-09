D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 12,802 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,877,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 689,706 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,302,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,711 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 166.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

