D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,132 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after acquiring an additional 726,128 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

