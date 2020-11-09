Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

