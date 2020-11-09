TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $520.46 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.80 and a 200-day moving average of $446.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,972 shares of company stock valued at $71,022,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

