Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $99.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

