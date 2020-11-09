Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $141.24 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

