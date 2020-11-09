D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $5,527,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,822,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,302,000 after buying an additional 873,620 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.