D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $111.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $111.59.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

