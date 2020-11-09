Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,192 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in V.F. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in V.F. by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $70.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -538.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on V.F. from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.