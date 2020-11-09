D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 875.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

