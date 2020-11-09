14,173 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,294 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,496 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 393.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,688 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

