Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $36.90 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

