Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,606 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $170.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

