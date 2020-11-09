D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,716,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after buying an additional 431,358 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 433,334 shares of company stock valued at $28,726,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.