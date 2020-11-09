Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $41.74 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

