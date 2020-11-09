Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW opened at $250.03 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average is $236.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.97.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

