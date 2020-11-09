D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after acquiring an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $111,454,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

