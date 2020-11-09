Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,210 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of FRT opened at $68.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $134.18. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

