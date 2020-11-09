Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 380.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,158.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,141.84. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

