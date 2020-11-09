Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

