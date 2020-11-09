Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 803 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,011,000 after buying an additional 604,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,952,000 after buying an additional 407,186 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,473,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $138.52 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

