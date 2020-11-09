The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

