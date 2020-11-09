Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 588.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.