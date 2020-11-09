Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $48.27 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,025 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,795. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

