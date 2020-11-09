Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 18.5% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 154.2% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 194,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,369 shares in the company, valued at $865,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,665 shares of company stock worth $1,285,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

