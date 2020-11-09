Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 18.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 135.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,108.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $242.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.