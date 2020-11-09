Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of eGain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $18.33 on Monday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $545.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Equities analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

