Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5,400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,864,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $380.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $395.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.