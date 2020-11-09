Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sapiens International worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 513.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

