Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of HIG opened at $39.40 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.