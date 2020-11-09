Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,632 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 44.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,072 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 52.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.08 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

