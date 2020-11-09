Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 59.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 6.7% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $59.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.