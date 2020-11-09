Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 194.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $233.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.17. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $717,392.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at $717,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,679 shares of company stock valued at $68,661,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

