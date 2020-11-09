Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,942,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,214,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,726,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 517,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAY opened at $12.68 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

