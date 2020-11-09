Reviewing Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teradyne and Data I/O, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 1 2 3 0 2.33 Data I/O 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradyne presently has a consensus price target of $99.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Teradyne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Data I/O.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and Data I/O’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.29 billion 7.25 $467.47 million $2.86 35.06 Data I/O $21.57 million 1.33 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Data I/O shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Data I/O’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 22.94% 43.96% 23.81% Data I/O -13.24% -13.44% -10.35%

Volatility and Risk

Teradyne has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradyne beats Data I/O on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems; and Unifamily programmers, an offline engineering non-automated systems. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

