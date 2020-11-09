Insider Buying: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Acquires $20,214.48 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,214.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,393.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Kenneth Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $86.18 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

