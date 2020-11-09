Insider Buying: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Acquires $20,214.48 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,214.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,393.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $86.18 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

