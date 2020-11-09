Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,735 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 780,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $59,978,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

