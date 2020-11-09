Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 564.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 914,084 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 613,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $21.00 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

