Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $166.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

