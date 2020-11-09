Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $22,624,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

ROP stock opened at $388.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.