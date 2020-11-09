Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 889,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,909,000 after acquiring an additional 778,902 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,135 shares of company stock worth $2,900,448 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.