Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7,341.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,723,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 105.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 539.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Shares of MASI opened at $254.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $140.80 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

