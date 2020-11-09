Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

