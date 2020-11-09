Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.