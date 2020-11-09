Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,510,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $902.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $847.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.